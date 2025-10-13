Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will start lefty Blake Snell in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night while righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the ball in Game 2. It means Shohei Ohtani will get just one start in the series, during the middle leg back in Los Angeles.

"He'll pitch at some point, but we just don't know which day," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Sunday.

Unlike in previous spots, the Dodgers are not concerned with pitching Ohtani before a day off, choosing to maximize rest for the other starters as the team embarks on its first best-of-seven series this postseason.

"Not as important," Roberts said. "I think just appreciating having four starters in a potential seven-game series and who can pitch potentially twice, and that's kind of the impetus, versus Shohei having that day off after a game."

Ohtani is hitting just .148 this month with a 4.50 ERA over six postseason innings. Roberts was asked if the pitching plan for him was related to his slump at the plate.

"No, not at all," Roberts answered. "I think it was just kind of Shohei's going to pitch one game this series. So it's one game and then you have two other guys that potentially can pitch on regular rest."

The Brewers are likely to counter with an opener in Game 1 before handing the ball to a starter for "bulk" innings.

"Game 1 looks, 'okay, who on our team that can give us length,'" Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "[Jose] Quintana, [Quinn] Priester, something like that -- give us bulk."

Murphy indicated righty Freddy Peralta would start Game 2 and then they'll figure out Game 3 after that. He wasn't sure yet if rookie Jacob Misiorowski would start a game or pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen.

"I don't know," Murphy stated. "I really don't know. That hasn't been concrete yet. There's a possibility he'd start."

Rosters don't have to be turned in until Monday morning but the Dodgers are considering carrying just two catchers as Will Smith's hand injury isn't a big concern. He caught the entirety of Games 3 and 4 in the NLDS.

"I have a couple of conversations to have shortly," Roberts said. "But yeah, that's a good thought."