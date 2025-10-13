Open Extended Reactions

Mike Shildt is retiring as San Diego Padres manager with two years remaining on his contract, saying "the grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally."

The 57-year-old Shildt on Saturday informed the team he would retire, nine days after the Padres were eliminated by the Chicago Cubs in a tense three-game wild-card series. He said he made the decision on his own accord.

Shildt led the Padres to the postseason in each of the two seasons he managed the franchise. The club confirmed Shildt's decision Monday.

"While it has always been about serving others, it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms," Shildt said in a statement given to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "I gave every fiber of my being to help achieve Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series Championship to San Diego.

"We fell short of the ultimate goal, but I am proud of what the players, staff and organization were able to accomplish the last two seasons."

Shildt went 183-141 as manager in San Diego. The Padres won 90 games this season and finished second in the NL West before being eliminated by the Cubs.

"I am most grateful for our players," Shildt said in his statement. "San Diego is rightfully proud of the Padres players. It is a group that conducts themselves with class, is dedicated to each other and the common goal of winning a World Series. I love our players and will miss them dearly!!

"After 34 years of dedicating myself to the rigors of coaching and managing, I can with great enjoyment look back on achieving my two primary goals: To help players get the most out of their God given ability and become better men. Also, to win games."

Before joining the Padres organization in early 2022 as a player development coach, Shildt was the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018 to 2021, posting a winning record in each of his three full seasons. He was the NL Manager of the Year in 2019 after leading the Cards to 91 wins and the NL Central title.

"We would like to congratulate Mike on a successful career and thank him for his significant contributions to the Padres and the San Diego community over the last four years," Padres general manager A.J. Preller wrote as part of a statement.

Preller added that the search for a new Padres manager "will begin immediately with the goal of winning a World Series championship in 2026."

The next Padres manager will be the sixth to work under Preller since he was hired to lead the baseball operations department in 2014, following Bud Black, Andy Green, Jayce Tingler, Bob Melvin and Shildt, whose retirement makes the Padres one of eight teams searching for a new manager this offseason.

Information from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and The Associated Press was used in this report.