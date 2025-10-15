Yoshinobu Yamamoto tosses a complete game as the Dodgers take a 2-0 lead in the NLCS with a win over the Brewers in Game 2. (1:25)

MILWAUKEE -- The Los Angeles Dodgers' dominant starting pitching through two games of the National League Championship Series puts Game 3 starter Tyler Glasnow in a tough spot.

After all, Blake Snell went eight dazzling innings in Game 1. In Game 2, Yoshinobu Yamamoto went one better, tossing the first playoff complete game in eight years. The performance boosted the Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, sending Los Angeles home with a 2-0 lead in the NLCS.

So how can Glasnow top that? Go 10 innings? At this point, anything seems possible for a starting rotation that is carrying the Dodgers on their way to what would be the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees won three straight World Series from 1998 to 2000.

The L.A. starters are making it look easy.

"It's been incredible," said Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who has had the best vantage point in the house for the rotation's run. "It's probably the two best back-to-back games pitched ever, that I've seen. Just glad they're on our side."

Yamamoto, who was roughed up in a July 7 start in Milwaukee that lasted just two-thirds of an inning, was greeted with a first-pitch leadoff homer by the Brewers' Jackson Chourio. Rather than a repeat of the summer struggle, it turned out to be a blip.

The Brewers did not threaten the rest of the way, as Yamamoto allowed just two more hits and recorded the Dodgers' first postseason complete game since Jose Lima in 2004 by striking out Andrew Vaughn to end it.

"Regrettable, that home run," Yamamoto said through an interpreter. "But I reset my mind and then I just focused on executing my own pitches."

The last postseason complete game belonged to the Houston Astros' Justin Verlander in a 2017 win against the Yankees in that season's ALCS.

Yamamoto's gem comes one night after Snell shut down the Brewers for eight innings in Game 1, which means the Dodgers' bullpen has had to cover just one inning so far in the series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto in NLCS Game 2 • First pitcher to throw a complete game in the postseason since Justin Verlander in Game 2 of the 2017 ALCS against the Yankees (9 IP, 1 ER, 13 K)

• First pitcher with a complete game and 0 runners in scoring position in a playoff game since Roy Halladay's no-hitter in 2010 vs. the Reds

• First Dodgers pitcher to throw a complete game in the postseason since José Lima in Game 3 of the 2004 NLDS against the Cardinals

• Dodgers are the first team to have their starting pitchers go 8+ innings and allow one or fewer runs in each of the first two games of a playoff series since 1983 when the Dodgers did it in Games 1-2 of the NLCS against the Phillies (Jerry Reuss and Fernando Valenzuela)

• Dodgers starters now have a 1.54 ERA this postseason; that's the lowest by any team through 8 games of a postseason (min. 30 IP) since the 2012 Tigers (0.96) -- ESPN Research

"I'm really glad because (Dodgers manager Dave Roberts) and the people trust me out there," Yamamoto said. "As a player, I thought that was great."

Brewers relievers, by contrast, have logged 11⅓ innings in the matchup.

"If you look at the construction of our roster currently, the strength is starting pitching," Roberts said. "When you can have your most talented pitchers get the most outs, then you're in a good spot."

The Dodgers' rotation has a 1.38 ERA over eight postseason games, seven of them wins. That number is a minuscule 0.53 so far against the Brewers, whose athletic young lineup has looked helpless for much of the series to date.

"Those pitchers were as dominant as two pitchers have been," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "We chased way more than we've chased all year. We've been the best in baseball at not chasing. These pitchers brought out the worst in us."

During an era when quick hooks, openers and frequent pitching changes have become hallmarks of postseason baseball, the Dodgers are turning back the clock. The back-to-back starts of eight innings or more are the first in the playoffs since San Francisco did it in 2010. That Giants team went on to win the World Series.

The Dodgers' offense did just enough in the first two games, getting homers from Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez in Game 2 that by themselves would have been enough support for the rolling Yamamoto.

In grabbing the first two games on the road, the Dodgers are well positioned for a return to the World Series: Entering the 2025 playoffs, only three of the 28 teams to drop the first two games at home in a best-of-seven series have come back to win.

That history is almost as daunting for the Brewers as the Dodgers' pitching.

"I know we're going to be better and put some things together," Chourio said.

The really bad news for Milwaukee is that it's not going to get any easier at Dodger Stadium. Glasnow, the Game 3 starter, has put up 7⅔ scoreless innings during L.A.'s playoff run. Looming in Game 4 is Shohei Ohtani, who posted a quality start and struck out nine in his first career playoff start in Game 1 of the NLDS against Philadelphia.

The Brewers surprised many by posting baseball's best record during the regular season and earning the top overall seed in the playoffs. But they've come upon a rampaging Dodgers team that is looking the part of a team planning to win another championship.

"Our entire team is playing the best baseball we've played all year," Roberts said. "The focus, the concentration level is at the highest. We're peaking at the right time."