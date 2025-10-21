Open Extended Reactions

Injured Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette said "I'll be ready" when asked if he'll be joining his team for its first World Series appearance since 1993.

Bichette, 27, hasn't played since injuring his knee in a collision at home plate against the New York Yankees on Sept. 6.

"This is a dream for me to be playing in these games," Bichette said during Toronto's clubhouse celebration after its 4-3 win over the Mariners in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series on Monday night. "But I mean this group is just so, so easy to root for ... They played amazing."

Ahead of Game 7, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Bichette had made "significant progress" in his effort to return to the lineup.

Bichette batted .311 -- tied for second in the AL -- with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .840 OPS in 139 games, though he was the worst defensive shortstop in the majors as measured by outs above average and defensive runs saved.

Toronto will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.