NEW YORK -- The New York Mets have signed left-hander Richard Lovelady to a one-year contract Thursday.

The 30-year-old Lovelady had a 6.30 ERA in eight appearances with the Mets this season. The veteran reliever also pitched in two games with Toronto, allowing four runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Lovelady signed with New York in June. He was designated for assignment by the Mets three times over the last part of the season, and he had a 2.08 ERA in 16 games with Triple-A Syracuse this year.

The Mets announced Wednesday that All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor recently had a cleanup procedure on his right elbow. He is expected to be ready for spring training.