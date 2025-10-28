LOS ANGELES -- Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer left Game 3 of the World Series after suffering an injury on a swing in the top of the seventh inning Monday night.

Springer was clearly in pain as he grabbed the right side of his body immediately after fouling off a 95 mph fastball from Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski.

Springer called for the Blue Jays' athletic trainer, and there was almost no discussion of him staying in the game.

Springer left through the Toronto dugout and was replaced by Ty France, who inherited the 0-1 count and eventually struck out in an eight-pitch at-bat.

Springer was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts at Dodger Stadium, where he was routinely booed before each at-bat -- a callback to his days with the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scandal of 2017 and 2018. Springer was the 2017 World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Dodgers in a seven-game World Series victory.