After a split north of the border, the 2025 World Series is headed to Hollywood.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays each won a game in Canada. Now, a pivotal Game 3 -- with a marquee pitching match between a future Hall of Famer and yet another L.A. ace -- will determine who has the advantage moving forward.
Join us for all the action, starting with pregame lineups, followed by live analysis during the game and our takeaways after the final pitch.
Key links: World Series schedule, results
Lineups
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers (8 p.m. ET)
Series tied at 1
Starting pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Tyler Glasnow
Lineups
Blue Jays
TBD
Dodgers
1. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH
2. Mookie Betts (R) SS
3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
4. Will Smith (R) C
5. Max Muncy (L) 3B
6. Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF
7. Tommy Edman (S) 2B
8. Enrique Hernandez (R) LF
9. Andy Pages (R) CF
Live analysis
Gamecast: Follow the action pitch-by-pitch here
Tune in at first pitch for our live coverage of Game 3.