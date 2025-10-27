        <
        >

          2025 World Series Game 3: Live updates and analysis

          Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images
          Oct 27, 2025, 08:05 PM

          After a split north of the border, the 2025 World Series is headed to Hollywood.

          The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays each won a game in Canada. Now, a pivotal Game 3 -- with a marquee pitching match between a future Hall of Famer and yet another L.A. ace -- will determine who has the advantage moving forward.

          Join us for all the action, starting with pregame lineups, followed by live analysis during the game and our takeaways after the final pitch.

          Lineups

          Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers (8 p.m. ET)

          Series tied at 1

          Starting pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Tyler Glasnow

          Lineups

          Blue Jays

          TBD

          Dodgers

          1. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH
          2. Mookie Betts (R) SS
          3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
          4. Will Smith (R) C
          5. Max Muncy (L) 3B
          6. Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF
          7. Tommy Edman (S) 2B
          8. Enrique Hernandez (R) LF
          9. Andy Pages (R) CF

