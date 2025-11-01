Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- With everything on the line Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to start Shohei Ohtani on short rest in Game 7. A final decision had not been made as of late Friday night, but the team is leaning in that direction.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in a news conference after his team's 3-1, season-saving win in Game 6 that every pitcher except Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be available.

That includes Tyler Glasnow, who was lined up to start Game 7 but came out of the bullpen to record the final three outs in Friday's Game 6. It includes Roki Sasaki, who faced seven batters. And it includes Ohtani, whose easiest path to pitching has always been to open the game, rather than coming out of the bullpen.

Ohtani pitched six innings and threw 93 pitches in Game 4 and would be taking the mound on three days' rest. Ohtani has previously made one start on three days' rest, but that was after completing only two innings in a prior start in 2023. Every other major league start for Ohtani has come on five or six days' rest.

Because of the two-way rule, though, starting Ohtani ensures he can remain in the game as the designated hitter after he exits as a pitcher. If he were to come in as a reliever and then exit with the game ongoing, Ohtani would have to play in the outfield to bat again. Closing the game -- like he did to finish the 2023 World Baseball Classic for his native Japan -- is also an option, but it is further complicated by having to juggle warming up while batting or running the bases.

The Blue Jays will start Max Scherzer in Game 7 and, to some extent, have every pitcher available other than Kevin Gausman. That includes 22-year-old phenom Trey Yesavage, who dominated the Dodgers in Wednesday's Game 5, striking out 12 while throwing seven innings of one-run ball. Saturday would have qualified as Yesavage's bullpen day. Instead, he could pitch the decisive game of the 2025 season.

"If the people who make the decision think it's a good idea for the team," Yesavage said, "then I'm all for it."

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.