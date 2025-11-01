Tim Kurkjian joins “SportsCenter” to react to the Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto to force a Game 7 in the World Series. (1:10)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays have everything on the line in Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So, of course, Guerrero Jr. channeled "Captain Clutch" herself on the walk into Rogers Centre, where he proudly sported a game-worn Marie-Philip Poulin Team Canada sweater.

Vladdy pulls up to Game 7 of the World Series repping a Marie-Philip Poulin jersey 🔥🇨🇦



(via @DanRichard_RDS) pic.twitter.com/vb1KUwHB5C — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 1, 2025

Now he's just hoping the magic rubs off.

Poulin has guided Team Canada to three gold medal victories, famously scoring the gold-medal-winning goal in three of her four Olympic Games. The legendary skater is also a five-time world champion and current captain of the PWHL's Montreal Victoire.

Hard to think of a better way for the Montreal-born Guerrero Jr., as one of Toronto's great sports stars, to represent the Blue Jays -- currently Canada's only MLB team -- than wearing a Poulin sweater while walking into the biggest game of his life.