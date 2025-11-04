Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners are exercising their $7 million club option on closer Andres Munoz for the 2026 season, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.

A two-time All-Star, Munoz has been one of the top closers in the majors in the past two seasons, saving 60 games while posting a 1.92 ERA and holding batters to a .160 average. This past season, he went 3-3 with 38 saves while allowing just two home runs in 62⅓ innings. In the postseason, he helped the Mariners reach Game 7 of the ALCS with 8 1/3 scoreless innings.

Unfortunately for the Mariners, Munoz wasn't called upon in what turned out to be the key moment of their season. Leading 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 7, the Toronto Blue Jays put two runners on base with one out. Manager Dan Wilson brought in Eduard Bazardo instead of Munoz to face George Springer, who hit a series-winning three-run home run.

Munoz's salary includes a $1 million increase based on his games finished in 2025.

The Mariners also hold club options on Munoz for $8 million in 2027 and $10 million for 2028. His salaries can increase up to $2 million based on the number of games he finishes.

Munoz signed his four-year, $7.5 million contract with the three option years following the 2021 season, when he made one appearance on the last day of the season after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Munoz debuted with the San Diego Padres in 2019, showcasing a fastball that averaged 99.9 mph. While he still throws 98, he relies heavily on a slider that he threw over 50% of the time in 2025 and held batters to a .109 average. He injured his elbow in spring training of 2020, and the Mariners acquired him that August along with Ty France and two other players in a deal that sent catcher Austin Nola and two relievers to the Padres.