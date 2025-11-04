Open Extended Reactions

San Diego Padres veteran pitcher Yu Darvish underwent ulnar collateral ligament repair surgery on his right elbow and is expected to miss all of the 2026 season.

Darvish announced the news on social media Tuesday, saying he had the surgery last Wednesday and is using an internal brace to help repair the UCL.

"I will be working hard on my rehab to be able to throw a ball comfortably again," Darvish said, according to a translated post on X. The typical recovery timeline for that procedure is 12 to 15 months, according to the Padres.