Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty declined to opt out of his contract and will return to the team in 2026 on a $20 million salary, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

While Flaherty could have voided the deal for next year, he would have been subject to a potential qualifying offer from the Tigers and the uncertainty of the free agent market coming off a down season.

Flaherty, 30, posted another stellar strikeout total in 2025 but nonetheless suffered the most losses in the American League with 15. His propensity to give up home runs -- he allowed 23 in 161 innings -- caused his ERA to balloon to 4.64.

His return to Detroit helps stabilize the Tigers' rotation in an offseason of potentially seismic change. While the Tigers have no plans to trade soon-to-be two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, his impending free agency following the 2026 season will prompt teams to pursue potential trades over the winter, sources told ESPN.

Beyond Skubal and Flaherty, the Tigers return right-hander Casey Mize, standout rookie Troy Melton and right-hander Reese Olson, who missed much of 2025 with a shoulder injury. Detroit, which used 36 pitches and three position players on the mound this season, finished 87-75.

Following a wild card series win over Cleveland -- which overtook Detroit in the final month of the season to capture the AL Central crown -- the Tigers were ousted in the division series by Seattle.

Flaherty's first go-around in Detroit in 2024 was a smashing success, with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts against 19 walks in 106.2 innings. He was traded at the deadline to the Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom he started five postseason games en route to a World Series title.

He returned in free agency to Detroit on a two-year, $35 million contract. The deal paid Flaherty $25 million this year and included a second year for $10 million. When he passed the 15-start mark this season, the salary doubled.

The comfort Flaherty found with manager A.J. Hinch and pitching coaches Chris Fetter and Robin Lund hastened his desire to return. While Flaherty's fastball velocity has always been average, the growth across the sport rendered his 92.8-mph average in the 26th percentile among pitchers. Nonetheless, Flaherty's superior off-speed pitches allowed him to strike out 188 with 59 walks.

Over a nine-year career, Flaherty is 63-56 with a 3.80 ERA and 1,130 strikeouts against 351 walks in 990 2/3 innings.