Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker and Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber headline the 13 players who were tendered the $22.025 million qualifying offer Thursday, sources told ESPN.

Players who are tendered the qualifying offer have until Nov. 18 to accept or reject the one-year deal.

Other players to have been tagged, sources told ESPN, are:

• Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette

• Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez

• San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease

• Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez

• New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz

• Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres

• Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff

• Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen

• Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga

• Padres right-hander Michael King

• New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham.

The qualifying offer, which allows teams to reap draft-pick compensation for free agents who sign with new teams, is set by averaging the top 125 salaries in Major League Baseball.

Teams that sign players tagged with the offer must pay penalties via draft picks. Teams that exceeded the competitive-balance-tax payroll threshold forfeit their second- and fifth-round picks in the forthcoming amateur draft, plus $1 million in international bonus money. Revenue-sharing recipients give up their third-highest draft choice. The remaining teams lose their second-highest pick.

Because the Brewers, Tigers and Diamondbacks are revenue-sharing recipients, they would receive a pick directly after the first round if their players sign elsewhere. Chicago and Houston would get a pick following the competitive balance round B in the draft, around the 75th pick, were Tucker, Imanaga and Valdez to sign elsewhere.

The compensation for the remainder of the teams, because they exceeded the CBT threshold, will be a pick after the fourth round, around No. 135.

While the top free agents are unlikely to accept the offer, players who do agree to it before the deadline would be on a one-year deal and ineligible to be tagged again next year.