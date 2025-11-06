Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Right-hander Andrew Kittredge's $9 million option was exercised Thursday by the Baltimore Orioles, who declined Jorge Mateo's $5.5 million option and allowed the infielder/outfielder to become a free agent.

Kittredge, a 35-year-old right-hander, was reacquired from the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday for cash.

Kittredge agreed in January to a $10 million, one-year contract that includes a the team option with a $1 million buyout. He went 4-3 with five saves and a 3.40 ERA for the Orioles and Cubs, who obtained him on July 31 for minor league shortstop Wilfri De La Cruz.

Mateo earned $3.55 million this year. The 30-year-old hit .177 with one homer and three RBIs in 42 games, sidelined between June 6 and Sept. 5 by left elbow inflammation.