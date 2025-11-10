Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Longtime Chicago Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks is retiring, according to his agent. Hendricks won an ERA title and World Series championship during his 12-year career in the big leagues.

Hendricks, 35, played last season with the Los Angeles Angels, compiling an 8-10 record with 4.76 ERA. He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Cubs where he won 97 games utilizing a change-up/sinker combination which kept hitters off-balance. He had a 3.68 ERA during his time with the Cubs, winning the ERA title in 2016, the same year Chicago won the World Series.

Originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2011, Hendricks was acquired by the Cubs the following season, making his MLB debut in 2014. He compiled a 2.46 ERA in 13 starts that season while becoming a regular starter in Chicago's rotation. In 2016, he went 16-8 with a 2.13 ERA, lowest in baseball. He outdueled Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw in Game 6 of the NLCS that year, throwing 7 1/3 shutout innings and helping the Cubs clinch their first pennant since 1945. He also started Game 7 of the World Series that season, eventually won by the Cubs in extra innings to break a 108-year championship drought.

Hendricks' nickname was "The Professor" as the Dartmouth alum was a master at his craft even though his fastball velocity never exceeded more than 90 mph. In his later years, he was also known for his mentorship of younger pitchers while displaying a laidback demeanor which followed him throughout his career.

Hendricks got a Wrigley Field farewell at the end of the 2024 season. He received a curtain call from the Cubs crowd after throwing 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds in what was his final start for the team before entering free agency.

"You could not have drawn that up any better," teammate Ian Happ said that day. "He's a perfect example of what it means to be a Chicago Cub. Not only what he's done on the field but who he is as a person. It's important in this game to honor that."

Hendricks has no coaching or front office aspirations at the moment as he wants to spend time with family after a successful career.