LOS ANGELES -- Backup catcher Ben Rortvedt was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, days after winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The left-handed hitter batted .152 with one home run and 10 RBI in 44 games for the Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers this season. Rortvedt was valued by the Dodgers for his pitch framing and game-calling skills while filling in for injured starter Will Smith.

The 28-year-old Rortvedt joined the Dodgers at the July 31 trade deadline as part of a three-team deal. He appeared in the National League Wild Card Series against the Reds and two NL Division Series games against Philadelphia.

Former All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin rejected an outright assignment to the minors and elected to become a free agent after being designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week.

The 31-year-old right-hander made just seven starts before having elbow surgery that ended his season this year. He missed all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.