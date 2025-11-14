Open Extended Reactions

As MLB's hot stove season kicks off, baseball's top executives gathered in Las Vegas for the annual general managers meetings, providing the first opportunity to hear front offices discuss their priorities for the offseason ahead.

From teams looking to make a big splash in free agency to those with trade decisions to ponder, ESPN MLB reporters Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez and Jesse Rogers found out what every franchise will be focused on this winter.

The Guardians gambling scandal news broke as GMs were headed to the meetings. What was the conversation on the topic this week?

Several team executives expressed hope that the expected punishments coming for Cleveland pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz would serve as the ultimate deterrent and were pleased to see some limits on prop betting. They weren't necessarily worried this was a prevalent problem in baseball.

"We just want to educate everyone as much as possible," Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said. "And MLB is doing an incredible job providing us with that support."

Agent Scott Boras also brought up prop bets during his GM meetings media session, pointing to their potential harm to player integrity he deems essential to the sport.

"Gambling and working in professional baseball," Orioles GM Mike Elias said, "that is not something that should be mixed."

AL East

Last offseason, Orioles general manager Mike Elias watched ace Corbin Burnes leave for Arizona and did not replace him, instead opting to rely on Grayson Rodriguez to step into the No. 1 spot and signing veterans Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to bolster depth. But the additions struggled, Rodriguez didn't throw a single pitch because of injuries, and the formula produced the 24th-ranked starter ERA in baseball -- despite Trevor Rogers emerging as one of league's top pitchers in the second half.

This winter, Elias said he was prioritizing acquiring a front-line starter and is willing to trade from his minor league system. His other targets include a closer and an impact bat, preferably an outfielder. -- Castillo

Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow's wish list is lofty: a front-line starter to partner with AL Cy Young runner-up Garrett Crochet atop Boston's rotation and a right-handed-hitting middle-of-the-order slugger.

"We want someone who can start a playoff game and a bat that can produce in the middle of the order," Breslow said. "Exactly what shape that takes and what it looks like, we'll see."

The Red Sox nearly acquired All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan from Minnesota at the trade deadline and they could rekindle those talks with the rebuilding Twins. Ryan, 29, recorded a 3.42 ERA in a breakout 2025 season and has two years of club control remaining. -- Castillo

A year ago, the Yankees' offseason was put on hold until Juan Soto made his decision to leave for the Mets. Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham aren't on Soto's level, but whether the Yankees retain either or both outfielders will have a significant impact on the rest of their offseason. Bellinger, a free agent after opting out of his contract, could command a multiyear deal approaching $200 million. Grisham has to decide whether to accept the Yankees' qualifying offer, which would pay him $22 million next season, or reject it and hit free agency.

Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones are internal candidates to replace either, or both, should they sign elsewhere, though the Yankees probably would pursue another veteran option to join Aaron Judge in the outfield.

The Yankees are in need of relievers, with Devin Williams and Luke Weaver reaching free agency. A right-handed-hitting catcher, a right-handed-hitting first baseman to split time with Ben Rice, and starting rotation depth to absorb beginning next season with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt on the injured list are their other areas of focus. -- Castillo

The Rays' offseason began with picking up options for Brandon Lowe and Taylor Walls but declining an $11 million option for Pete Fairbanks, allowing their best reliever to reach free agency. The decision underlined the franchise's financial reality as a small-market entity with an uncertain future.

Fairbanks will find a lucrative deal elsewhere -- he's in line for a three-year deal and has no shortage of suitors -- and the Rays will presumably find cost-efficient ways to replace him in the bullpen. With only $29 million in guaranteed financial commitments for 2026, they will be seeking a catcher and perhaps a utility infielder. -- Castillo

The Blue Jays were underdogs in the World Series, but they are not a plucky, small-market franchise. They have money and they spend it. After failing to sign franchise-altering free agents in recent years, including Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, Toronto invested $500 million to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The question now is do they also keep Bo Bichette?

Bichette reached the majors months after Guerrero in 2019 and, besides an injury-plagued 2024, has been one of the best hitters in baseball since his debut. He regressed defensively at shortstop in 2025 and moving to another position is possible, but he should earn a robust nine-figure deal.

If not Bichette, the Blue Jays could earmark substantial money for Kyle Tucker, the consensus top free agent. The left-handed-hitting outfielder would complement the right-handed Guerrero in the middle of the order and supply more thump for an offense that was MLB's best at making contact. Shane Bieber's surprising decision to pick up his $16 million player option dampens the need for rotation help, but the Blue Jays will pursue both starters and relievers this winter. -- Castillo

AL Central

A surge in the 2026 standings isn't front of mind for GM Chris Getz this offseason simply because the in-season jumps his young roster makes will be most impactful to how many more wins the team earns next year. Instead, the White Sox want to complement what they have, at least with a veteran outfielder and pitcher, to help show the youngsters the way.

"Some of our young players have earned the right to play at the major league level," Getz said. "That doesn't mean there won't be opportunities to get into free agency and find players that are going to add to the group."

Rounding out the pitching staff will be particularly important as the team does not want to rush its young but promising arms. Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz will eventually be in Chicago, but in the meantime, picking up veteran innings will be the goal this winter -- as will deciding if the team wants Mike Tauchman as that leader in the clubhouse again. He was a positive for them in that role this past season. -- Rogers

Chris Antonetti was reminded how a baseball season can turn on its head even after becoming "dark" and "bleak" as it did for Cleveland in 2025. The Guardians' late run to the playoffs has only emboldened Antonetti's desire to get better. But how will he do it?

"We want to score more runs," he said. "We're optimistic we'll be able to do that."

Cleveland will explore external options, but no one believes this will be an offseason of big spending. Antonetti was reminded there is a correlation between spending on payroll and going deep into the postseason.

"The system is what it is," Antonetti said. "Until the system changes, it's my job to find out a way to win a World Series in the system that exists." -- Rogers

Rest easy, Tigers fans. The chances of trading Tarik Skubal this offseason are low. Conversations will be had, but they'll probably end there as a match for the two-time Cy Young Award winner with another team seems nearly impossible.

"Tarik is a Detroit Tiger," Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg said. "We know how good he is. We're not going to talk about our players in the context of trade or extension. He's a Tiger. We're happy to have him. Trading our own players isn't something we're going to discuss."

In the meantime, the Tigers are waiting on infielder Gleyber Torres' decision on the qualifying offer they extended to him. After two straight postseason appearances, Detroit is looking for more this offseason.

"That could come through free agency or trade," Greenberg said. "Some of that has to come through internal improvement as well. We'll stay open-minded on all those avenues of taking the next steps in terms of where we've been the last two years." -- Rogers

The Royals missed the postseason in 2025, in part -- or perhaps solely -- because they finished 28th in runs scored. After signing Salvador Perez to a two-year extension earlier this month while watching Bobby Witt Jr. grow into a superstar role over the past two seasons, their window to win has become even clearer.

"We know right now, with a guy like Bobby Witt Jr., we're not thinking about turning things over and building for the future," GM J.J. Picollo said.

So what's the plan? Finding help in left field, where the Royals finished 29th in OPS, will be a priority.

"That's one of our objectives," Picollo said. "Our outfield hasn't been as productive as it needed to be. So we're back at it again. Left field has been a bit of a revolving door. We have to try and settle that.

"If they can fit in the middle of the lineup, even better." -- Rogers

The Twins have undergone a considerable overhaul in recent months, between trading 10 players from their 40-man roster in July to hiring Derek Shelton to replace Rocco Baldelli as manager after another disappointing season. Derek Falvey, president of baseball operations, said bullpen and catcher are areas of need, while improving the team's defense is also a priority.

Starting pitching, with Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez atop the rotation, is a considerable strength for Minnesota -- potentially one it could trade from to infuse its farm system with more talent or address weaknesses.

"I think we're going to prioritize keeping as much depth as possible, because, you know the inevitable," Falvey said. "You're not anticipating the injury. Guys [can be] a little bit slow coming into camp. Happens for every team in baseball. At the same time, if the right fit works -- we say this with all our players on the roster -- we have to be open-minded to trades that we think make us better." -- Castillo

AL West

The Athletics made a rare appearance near the top of the free agent market around this time last year, and that didn't go very well. Luis Severino headlined their offseason splurge, then posted a 6.01 ERA at Sutter Health Park, the Sacramento-based minor league stadium the A's are calling home as they transition to Las Vegas.

The A's feature a young and exciting offense, but they're still in desperate need of starting pitching, with Severino and Jeffrey Springs the only established starters going into 2026.

"We do talk about whether bringing in some experience, another veteran, some consistency, makes sense," A's general manager David Forst said. "It's what everybody out there is looking for. It's not easy to find, and ours is not the easiest park to pitch in for the next couple of years, I'm aware of that. But it's definitely on our list." -- Gonzalez

Before hitting free agency this offseason, Framber Valdez accumulated 192 innings last year and 767⅔ innings since 2022, second most in the major leagues. The Houston Astros' primary goal this offseason, general manager Dana Brown said, is to "get those innings back."

Valdez is arguably the best free agent starting pitcher in this class, and the Astros are not expected to bring him back. The hope, Brown said, is that having Cristian Javier for a full season after he made only 15 starts from 2024 to 2025 will help make up for Valdez's potential departure. Spencer Arrighetti, entering his age-27 season, could fill some of that void too. But the Astros will also be in the market for middle-tier starters. -- Gonzalez

Angels owner Arte Moreno is always prone to change his mind, but at the moment, the expectation is that he won't be spending big this offseason, especially with the civil trial related to Tyler Skaggs' death continuing. That leaves general manager Perry Minasian with few options to fill a variety of holes throughout his roster, most notably: third base, second base, center field, starting pitching and the back end of the bullpen.

The Angels are one of approximately 30 teams in search of pitching depth at this moment. Their offensive needs, though, are more specific: the Angels would like some left-handed bats. At the moment, first baseman Nolan Schanuel is their only hitter capable of providing consistent production from the left side. Free agents Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham would be ideal fits but are not expected to be in the Angels' price range. Minasian will need to be creative. -- Gonzalez

The Mariners have made no secret about their desire to bring back first baseman Josh Naylor, which fits into a larger plan to retain as much of the 2025 group as possible. The Mariners came painstakingly close to making the first World Series in franchise history earlier this fall, and the hope is to continue to build on that momentum.

"This group this year was really special," Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. "They connected in real ways. I think common bonds around like care factor for winning, competitiveness, work ethic, preparation -- they didn't all display it outwardly the same way, but I think sort of hard-wired inside in a lot of the same ways. And it was really cool to see them experience a lot of winning." -- Gonzalez

The Rangers rode a high-powered offense to a championship in 2023. Since then, they have ranked 27th in OPS, prompting the team to miss the playoffs in back-to-back years -- including in 2025, when the team boasted the lowest ERA in the majors and still finished nine games back in the American League West.

Now, the expectation throughout the industry is that the Rangers will cut payroll in pursuit of getting younger under new manager Skip Schumaker, with outfielder Adolis Garcia seen as a prime trade candidate. But the Rangers downplayed the idea of cutting costs simply for the sake of cutting costs this winter.

"We're going to have a payroll that's high enough for us to win," Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said. "We've got a great core group in place, and we are in a great position that we don't have to make any moves to accommodate payroll, to buy payroll flexibility so to speak. We're expecting to win with whatever number we have." -- Gonzalez

NL East

General manager Alex Anthopoulos isn't keeping his offseason needs a secret coming off a very uncharacteristic Braves season, finishing outside the playoff picture. They have a core of good players such as Ronald Acuna Jr, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Michael Harris II. But there are holes.

"Shortstop, starting pitcher and a lot of relievers," Anthopoulos said. "That's the list."

The Braves took a late-season flier on Ha-Seong Kim, but it's unclear if he'll be their shortstop in 2026 as he's a free agent. It's also unclear who pitches behind Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, though Hurston Waldrep had a solid debut in 2025. Additions to the rotation are likely to come from outside the organization.

The Braves know they are top-heavy in talent and need more depth to navigate a long season.

"We have a good starting point, but we have holes," Anthopoulos said. "We need a starter one way or another." -- Rogers

The Marlins exceeded external expectations with a 79-win season in 2025, and are poised to spend more money than in recent years.

Peter Bendix, president of baseball operations, signed only three players to major league deals in his first two offseasons at the helm and has only one player -- Sandy Alcantara -- projected to make more than a few million dollars. As with nearly every team on this list, adding pitching, both in the rotation and bullpen, is a priority. Adding a corner infielder is another potential target.

"I was really happy with the progress of our major league team, really happy with the progress of our whole organization," Bendix said. "We want to build on that. We think we can put together a really exciting team for 2026. We think we're still building towards our goal of being sustainably competitive year after year." -- Castillo

The Mets have significant decisions to make, starting with two beloved stars: Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. Both All-Stars opted out of their contracts. Either player returning to Queens is far from a guarantee. Ultimately, it will depend on how David Stearns, president of baseball operations, values first base and the closer role. Last offseason, Stearns didn't budge on giving a long-term deal to Alonso. He probably won't this time around either.

Stearns has reiterated that he wants to improve the club's run prevention, which means upgrades on defense and in the pitching staff. A front-line starter is a priority as is adding multiple relievers. Stearns shared this week that he views Kodai Senga as part of the starting rotation, but teams have shown interest in trading for the veteran right-hander after a rocky 2025.

"I think if a front-line pitcher, top-of-the-rotation pitcher is available, we're going to be involved in those discussions," Stearns said. "We do have the depth and quality of farm system at this point that we can both have those players impact our major league team in a real way and, potentially, trade some of them to get some really near-term help, if that's available." -- Castillo

Everyone knows what the Phillies are facing this offseason: They could lose three key free agent players from their core including designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, starter Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

"We've talked about them," team president Dave Dombrowski said. "We'd loved to have them. It's more their process than ours at this point. They set the time frame. They know we have interest."

Rival executives said they would be surprised if Schwarber wasn't back in Philadelphia, but Suarez and Realmuto might be finding news homes for the 2026 season. It would leave work to be done for Dombrowski at those positions, to go along with a potential need in the outfield with prospect Justin Crawford an internal option. -- Rogers

The Nationals remain in staffing mode under new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, both with coaches and executives, as they move forward with a new era.

Once their focus switches to the roster, they'll be on the lookout for a first baseman, catcher and relievers. But the question that will hover over their offseason is whether they will trade All-Star left-hander MacKenzie Gore. Gore is just 26 and has two years of control remaining. The Nationals' rebuild isn't near completion, though, and moving Gore for a haul of younger players would better line up with their timeline.

"We're going to be really open-minded," Toboni said. -- Castillo

NL Central

The Cubs will be active when it comes to pitching, looking to trade or sign at least one high-end starter and/or a couple of midtier players. They've had success turning lower-profile relievers into high-leverage ones so using that strategy, a long-term commitment to a back-end option probably isn't in the cards. They'll offer some short-term deals, seeing if a proven arm will bite. Otherwise, the Cubs are going to be looking for arms wherever they can find them.

"If you look at our current lineup or depth chart, where we are most likely to improve, it's going to be on the pitching side," GM Carter Hawkins said. "Its not that we wouldn't acquire an awesome position player, but it's most likely going to be the pitching space where we find things to make us better at the cost we'll be paying at that time." -- Rogers

The Reds know their starting rotation is their strength so adding to other parts of the team is the priority this winter and president of baseball operations Nick Krall indicated the Reds' payroll would be "similar" to last season.

Cincinnati made strides offensively in 2025 but isn't World Series caliber in that department just yet, so continued improvements at the plate are necessary. The Reds are also stressing getting better on defense behind their stellar rotation.

"We were midpack in defense," Krall said. "We have to get better at that. We traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes and Spencer Steer has gotten better. We need to build on that."

They also need to rebuild a bullpen that has four free agents potentially leaving. Essentially, the Reds have the most important part of a team's roster set, but the rest of it is in flux as they attempt to push forward in Terry Francona's second season. -- Rogers

The Brewers are getting calls on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta after the team picked up his $8 million option for 2026. But with his production for that salary, he might not be going anywhere.

"Every team in the league is interested in Freddy Peralta," president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. "He means a lot to us too. I would anticipate he's part of our team."

As for spending free agent dollars this winter, Arnold noted that the Brewers have never operated with the lowest payroll in the league even though they are in the smallest market. Smaller additions are likely. -- Rogers

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington wanted to make two things very clear this week: Paul Skenes isn't going anywhere and improving the offense is the team's focus. Pittsburgh scored the fewest runs in the majors in 2025, a shortcoming that sank the franchise to a 71-win campaign and extended its playoff drought to 10 seasons. To improve the offense, the Pirates are willing to spend more money than in recent years, according to sources, after fielding a payroll under $80 million last season.

"Run-scoring was the thing that got in our way more than anything and we got to add to that," Cherington said. "Some of that has to be internal improvement, but we want to strengthen the roster too. So whether that's through free agency, trades, combination, you name it, we'll pursue everything and I'll be disappointed if we don't add to the position player group in a way that makes it look like a stronger group." -- Castillo

Chaim Bloom, new president of baseball operations, faces similar decisions to what his predecessor John Mozaliek did at this time a year ago: what to do with Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray. The good news is there is more clarity for the players this time. Arenado is open to being moved and Gray could get there as well. They'll both have to waive their no-trade clauses, but Bloom indicated he and the players are on the same page, so when the return price is right, expect both to be traded.

As for the rest of his goals in his first offseason, it's about finding a group of players around which to construct the rest of the roster. The Cardinals have a few players in place but need more.

"It's really about building our core to where we can get this organization back to where it needs to be," Bloom said. "Taking all the steps necessary and not taking shortcuts to build it back where we can compete for a division and a World Series." -- Rogers

NL West

The Diamondbacks will begin the 2026 season without their ace (Corbin Burnes), their two most important relievers (Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk) and one of their biggest power bats (Lourdes Gurriel Jr.). But all four are expected back around midseason, if not sooner. The goal is to remain in contention in the meantime, and to do so, general manager Mike Hazen said, they'll focus on pitching, both starters and relievers.

The departures of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have left massive holes in the rotation and bullpen, and the D-backs don't normally have the revenue to fill it all in free agency. That's why Ketel Marte continues to be a fascinating name for a potential trade. Marte is 32, arguably the best second baseman in the sport, and is owed another $91 million on an extension he signed in April. Hazen said he has been getting asked "a ton" on his position players, Marte especially, though he added that the chances he gets traded are "low." -- Gonzalez

Paul DePodesta, the Rockies' new head of baseball operations hired days before the GM meetings began, has a lot on his plate at the moment, not the least of which is hiring a manager. But by far his most important task will be figuring out pitching, and in Colorado, that's incredibly complex. It's not only about bringing in more talent or improving the organization's infrastructure -- it's about figuring out how to get his pitchers to succeed at mile-high altitude, a problem the Rockies have been unable to solve in their four-decade-long history. DePodesta said he's "very willing to experiment."

"I think we have a lot of people in our organization that have been around a long time," DePodesta said. "They've seen success at Coors Field, they've lived it. I've been the opposition, or opponent, going into Coors Field, and I have seen it from the other side, so I know it's possible. But I'm interested in getting everybody's take on what they've seen, what they feel is successful, or what's worked in the past and what hasn't. But we'll probably be experimental, too, at times. I think we have to be willing to try some different things." -- Gonzalez

The Dodgers have been and will continue to be linked to free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, though industry sources believe they'll only get heavily involved if his market doesn't materialize. The Dodgers are open to adding another bat, and doing so makes the most sense in the outfield, but they are not expected to go into the 10- or 12-year space for Tucker.

One place they will be aggressive, though, is in the bullpen.

The Dodgers' bullpen was a disaster last year, so much so that they rode all four of their postseason starting pitchers to a win in Game 7 of the World Series. When asked about acquiring a set, established closer in particular, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said: "I don't think it's a need, but it could be a 'nice to have' if that's how it plays out." The expectation is that they will ultimately come away with one, either via trade or through free agency. -- Gonzalez

The Padres could use a first baseman and are open to a reunion with Luis Arraez, but their primary need, general manager A.J. Preller said, is starting pitching. Joe Musgrove should be back from Tommy John surgery, but Yu Darvish will spend the 2026 season recovering from a repair of his ulnar collateral ligament, and Dylan Cease and Michael King are currently free agents. That leaves Musgrove, Nick Pivetta and a host of uncertainty beyond them

The Padres will explore free agency and trades for help, but they're limited in both spaces. First, they must determine if Mason Miller, the star closer they acquired at midseason, would be willing to transition from the bullpen to the rotation. Those talks, Preller said, are ongoing. Adrian Morejon and David Morgan are also options to make such a move, but Miller's decision in particular could shape their offseason. -- Gonzalez

The Giants will seek high-leverage bullpen arms and starting pitching depth, but Buster Posey, entering his second offseason as president of baseball operations, identified outfield defense and baserunning as two clear areas to shore up.

Giants outfielders ranked last in outs above average last season at minus-18. As a whole, they were also one of the worst baserunning teams in the sport, finishing second-to-last in stolen bases (68) and baserunning runs above average (minus-9.1).

"I think it's something that we can probably improve upon internally, but we'll continue to monitor what else is possible," Posey said. -- Gonzalez