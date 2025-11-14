Open Extended Reactions

The Indianapolis Clowns selected former 11-year major leaguer and 2018 World Series champion Jackie Bradley Jr. with the first pick in the inaugural Banana Ball player draft Thursday night, making him the first former MLB player to commit to participate full time in Banana Ball.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder, an All-Star in 2016 and Golden Glove winner in 2018, told ESPN that his decision to play Banana Ball came together "days ago."

With his oldest daughter being a big fan of Banana Ball, Bradley made an appearance for the Savannah Bananas during a July game at Fenway Park. He called it a great appearance that ultimately led Jesse Cole, founder of Banana Ball, to reach out to him about joining the Clowns.

The Clowns have a rich history, serving as the Negro Leagues' version of the Harlem Globetrotters as an exhibition team and signing Hank Aaron to his first professional contract. They were also one of the first teams to roster women, such as Mamie Johnson, Toni Stone and Connie Morgan.

The team launched in 1935, was eventually disbanded in 1989, and had been inactive until Cole announced in October that it would be part of the inaugural 60-game season of the Banana Ball Championship League in 2026. Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said last month that the partnership between the league and museum is "a tremendous opportunity, to not only entertain, but educate fans about the rich history of the Negro Leagues while paying homage to the team that helped influence Banana Ball."

Bradley emphasized the Clowns' role in "bridging pre-integration Black baseball to the modern baseball." He called it a perfect fit to join them, saying he wants to help grow the game -- and hopes his legacy is tied to being part of the club.

"I feel like this was another opportunity to not only the league, but to be able to help the people behind me to ... hopefully, catapult other African American ballplayers to want to play the game," Bradley told ESPN.

The 2018 American League Championship Series MVP also revealed to ESPN that he's not ruling out a return to MLB. He last appeared in the majors in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals.

"If there's an opportunity [to go back to the majors], I would obviously weigh that. If that's for my family, then I'm not going to rule out any opportunities," he said. "But it's not something that I'm striving for. I'm very content with how my career has unfolded. I've been truly blessed. I'm just enjoying the moment."

Bradley said he liked to "be present where my feet are," and that joining the Clowns was an opportunity he wouldn't pass up. He represents a certain flair and fun on the field while still being able to play at a high level, Cole explained.

Bradley's full-time participation also could mark the beginning of a new era of Banana Ball. Former MLB players have previously played in Banana Ball games, most notably pitcher Roger Clemens appeared in March 2024 and Johnny Damon in July.

"If there's players at the end of their career that want to just go and maybe play 60 games instead of 160 and play at sold-out stadiums and really just have a lot of fun while doing it, I think this could be something that would be a viable option," Cole told ESPN. "Jackie's a trendsetter, and I think he's going to set the tone for maybe giving some other players at the end of their careers another option."

However, Bradley said he doesn't envision this as a farewell tour.

He says he sees this as hopefully being something that can carry on after his initial participation. He acknowledged that "it all has to come to an end at some point," but he finds ways to cherish the moments -- good and bad -- of playing baseball.

The evolution of Banana Ball has been rapid since 2022 and is only growing, with the Banana Ball Championship League set to play in front of 3.2 million fans next year.

Bradley's involvement is just another step up the ladder.