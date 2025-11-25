Rich Eisen reacts to a report in which an anonymous Pirates teammate says Paul Skenes is hoping to be traded to the Yankees. (2:54)

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes received a record $3,436,343 from this year's pre-arbitration bonus pool, raising his two-year total to $5,588,400 under the initiative to direct more money to top younger players.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez was second at $2,678,437, followed by Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown at $2,206,538, Seattle pitcher Bryan Woo at $1,540,676 and Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll at $1,341,674, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players' association.

Also topping $1 million were Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz at $1,297,017, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at $1,206,207, Athletics catcher Drake Baldwin at $1,175,583, Milwaukee second baseman Brice Turang at $1,155,884 and Tampa Bay third baseman Junior Caminero at $1,068,739.

MLB and the union agreed to the $50 million annual pool in their March 2022 labor settlement.