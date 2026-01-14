Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees, in pursuit of starting pitching, acquired young left-hander Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins for a package of four prospects on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

Outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones, and infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus, will head to the Marlins, who have prioritized position players in their pursuit of young players in trades.

Weathers, 26, was limited to eight major league starts because of a flexor strain and lat strain in 2025, posting a 3.99 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38⅓ innings.

Initially acquired from the Padres in an August 2023 deal that sent first baseman Garrett Cooper and right-hander Sean Reynolds to San Diego, Weathers has gone 12-23 with a 4.93 ERA across 281 innings in parts of five seasons in the big leagues.

With the Yankees, Weathers, who can still be optioned to the minor leagues, provides insurance for a rotation fronted by Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Cam Schlittler. Cole and Rodon, both recovering from elbow injuries, are expected to begin the upcoming season on the injured list.

The big prize in this deal for the Marlins is Lewis, who they targeted in previous trade talks around another one of their starters in Edward Cabrera, who ultimately went to the Chicago Cubs.

Lewis, 22, was a 13th-round pick in the 2024 draft who slashed .237/.321/.445 with 22 home runs and 26 stolen bases at both of the Yankees' Class A levels last season.

The Yankees' acquisition of Weathers was first reported by YES Network.