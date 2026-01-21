White Sox 'plan on being active' after Robert trade, GM says

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The trade of Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets for INF/OF Luisangel Acuna and a pitching prospect wasn't the last move of the offseason for the Chicago White Sox. In fact, it could trigger a series of new ones.

"We plan on being active," GM Chris Getz said Wednesday morning after the trade. "Very open-minded."

Along with the veteran outfielder, Robert's $20 million salary for the upcoming season was shipped to New York, opening a roster spot as well as some financial flexibility.

Getz said he is looking for improvement on his roster in "all areas." That includes potentially adding another outfielder as well as pitching help. The organization is already deep in young talent in the infield and behind the plate.

"It's increasing talent on the team to help us win ballgames," Getz simply stated of his next moves.

Getz was already fielding calls on Wednesday from agents and other executives in light of that new roster and monetary flexibility. The team has already been active this offseason, signing Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami as well as pitchers Anthony Kay and Sean Newcomb. But after losing over 100 games in three consecutive seasons, the White Sox could still use more front-end talent as well as depth.

Acuna will get at-bats in center field where Robert roamed during his time with the White Sox, but he can also fill in up the middle in the infield where Chicago has starters Chase Meidroth and Colson Montgomery. Newcomer Everson Pereira will also get run in the outfield, but it still leaves room for more. Same goes on the mound where Newcomb, Kay, Davis Martin, Shane Smith and Sean Burke are competing for rotation spots. Chicago could use some depth there as well as in the bullpen.

The organization is hoping to take a step forward after bottoming out over the past several years; Robert was the last remaining member of its last playoff team (2021). His trade netted the White Sox two players, but the saved salary could net them more.

"We anticipate a roster that continues to evolve," Getz said. "We've got some financial flexibility now to bring in talent."