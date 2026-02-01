White Sox get Jordan Hicks, David Sandlin in trade with Red Sox

Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox acquired veteran right-hander Jordan Hicks and pitching prospect David Sandlin in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, continuing to reallocate the money they saved in the Luis Robert Jr. trade.

While Hicks is the most notable name in the deal -- the Red Sox received Class A right-hander Gage Ziehl -- Chicago values Sandlin more and was willing to take on a majority of Hicks' salary to facilitate the trade, sources told ESPN.

Hicks, 29, was traded for the second time in the past year after heading to Boston from San Francisco in the Rafael Devers blockbuster. He is owed $25 million on the last two seasons of a four-year, $44 million deal, and Chicago agreed to pay $17 million of it because of the inclusion of Sandlin. The White Sox also acquired two players to be named later in the deal, and will send a player to be named to the Red Sox.

The White Sox cleared $20 million in the trade that sent Robert to the New York Mets in January and have deployed it with the signing of closer Seranthony Dominguez to a two-year, $20 million contract, outfielder Austin Hays to a one-year, $6 million deal and now the acquisition of Hicks, who has been most effective as a relief pitcher but also can start.

The Red Sox had sought to trade from their deep well of starting pitching, and with no clear path for the 24-year-old Sandlin, he allowed them to dump all but $8 million owed Hicks. Sandlin split time between Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, posting a 4.50 ERA and striking out 107 over 106 innings. With a fastball that can touch 100 mph as well as a sweeper and splitter, Sandlin's arsenal could give him a shot at a rotation spot with Chicago sometime this season as the White Sox attempt to further improve after going 60-102 last year, following their record 121-loss season in 2024.

Hicks is simply hoping for a return to form. Since signing the long-term deal with San Francisco before the 2024 season, he has thrown 177 innings with a 5.19 ERA, with opponents hitting .277/.364/.425 against him. While Hicks' home run rate remains strong thanks to a heavy, hard sinker, it hasn't mitigated good contact against him.

Ziehl, 22, was drafted originally by the Chicago Cubs in 2021 -- when Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was the Cubs' director of pitching -- but instead went to the University of Miami. The New York Yankees selected him in the fourth round in 2024 and sent him to the White Sox at the trade deadline last year. In his first professional season, Ziehl threw 107 innings over 22 appearances with a 4.12 ERA and a 4.74 strikeout-walk ratio.

To make room for Hicks and Sandlin on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated right-hander Jairo Iriarte and catcher Drew Romo for assignment.