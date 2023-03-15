UFC 286: Why Leon Edwards can catch lightning in a bottle twice

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will fight to reclaim the 170-pound title at UFC 286 on Saturday (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV) as he takes on champ Leon Edwards in a trilogy bout in London.

After pulling off the third-latest comeback finish in the division's history to dethrone Usman (20-2) in the final minute of Round 5 in August, Edwards (20-3) looks to earn an upset again, but this time in his home country of England. The fighters first met in 2015, with Usman winning a decision in his UFC debut.

Former UFC women's featherweight and current ESPN MMA analyst Megan Anderson breaks down how Edwards needs to approach the fight to get his first title defense against one of the greatest welterweights in MMA history.