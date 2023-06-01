The UFC men's flyweight division takes center stage as Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi go head-to-head in the main event of UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night (9 p.m ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN+).

Kara-France, ranked No. 4 in ESPN's divisional rankings, lost to Brandon Moreno in an interim flyweight title bout at UFC 277 last July. Albazi, ranked No. 10, is unbeaten in the UFC (4-0). He has finished his last two opponents, including a third-round stoppage of Alessandro Costa in December.

Marc Raimondi spoke to Xtreme Couture MMA coach Eric Nicksick to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Men's flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi