Women's bantamweight contenders Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva will square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas (10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+).

Holm, a former women's bantamweight champion, has won three of her past four fights and is ranked No. 4 in ESPN's divisional rankings. She picked up a unanimous decision over Yana Santos in her last fight in March. Bueno Silva, unranked by ESPN, is riding a three-fight win streak. She has won back-to-back fights by submission.

Marc Raimondi spoke to Xtreme Couture MMA coach Eric Nicksick to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva