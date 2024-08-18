UFC 305 fight grades: Du Plessis, Kara-France, Prates earn top marks

Open Extended Reactions

UFC 305 was headlined by a grudge match between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and former titleholder Israel Adesanya. But aside from a historic main event that saw two Africans compete for a world title in Perth, Australia, UFC 305 featured several fights that would have significant ramifications on the rankings.

There were emerging stars who needed to answer questions about their future (Dricus Du Plessis, Steve Erceg, Carlos Prates), long-tenured fighters seeking to prove their worth (Dan Hooker, Tai Tuivasa, Kai Kara-France) and one of the greatest middleweights of all time looking to recapture past glory (Israel Adesanya).

Did they deliver? More importantly, did the fights deliver the thrills and excitement for the fans?

After each UFC pay-per-view, we break down and assess the quality of each fight and the fight card as a whole based on skill displayed, competitiveness and what is at stake.

Middleweight: Dricus Du Plessis def. Israel Adesanya by fourth-round submission

Grade: A