Expert picks and best bets for UFC Fight Night and PFL playoffs

Rising UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho looks to keep ascending in the rankings when he takes on Jared Cannonier in the main event at UFC Fight Night in the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas (10 ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 7 on ESPN+).

Borralho, unranked by ESPN, is undefeated inside the Octagon and is coming off a second-round knockout win over Paul Craig in his last bout. Cannonier, No. 7 in ESPN's division rankings, enters the fight following a fourth-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in June.

The PFL is also in action this weekend, as the promotion closes out the first round of the postseason with 2024 PFL Playoffs: Welterweights and Featherweights at The Anthem in Washington on Friday night (10 ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 7 on ESPN+). Former featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane squares off with Kai Kamaka III for a spot in the championships in the main event.

Andreas Hale spoke to UFC analyst and former UFC fighter Alan Jouban to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds his insight and analysis on the UFC main event and other intriguing bets he likes on this weekend's fight card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho