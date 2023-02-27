One of the top fighters in the world outside the UFC will make his debut on United States soil later this year.

Roberto Soldic, a former KSW double champion, will fight Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes 3 on May 5 in Broomfield, Colorado, promotion officials told ESPN on Monday. The bout will take place at 185 pounds. ONE Fight Night 10 will be ONE Championship's first event in the U.S.

Soldic (20-3, 1 NC) signed with ONE last year despite a UFC offer. The Bosnian-born fighter of Croatian descent is unbeaten in seven straight fights, with his last loss coming in 2018 to current UFC middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis, a defeat he avenged. Soldic, 28, held the KSW middleweight and welterweight titles. He made his ONE debut in December, a bout with Murad Ramazanov that was ruled a no contest after a Ramazanov low blow.

Kadestam (14-7), a 32-year-old Swedish fighter, has won two straight. ONE Fight Night 10 will be headlined by a trilogy bout between former longtime UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE 135-pound title.