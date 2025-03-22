Molly McCann sums up her career in the Octagon after losing via submission to Alexia Thainara. (1:18)

LONDON -- Molly McCann said the weight of the world is off her shoulders after announcing her retirement from the UFC following her loss to Alexia Thainara in London on Saturday.

McCann (14-8), a huge fan favorite in the UK, brought the house down on her way to the Octagon but was soon in trouble after Thainara (12-1) secured a takedown.

Thainara dominated McCann on the ground and eventually forced a submission with a rear-naked choke, leading the Liverpool fighter to confirm the fight would be her last in the UFC.

"The UFC deserves more. I deserve more. You all deserve more," the 34-year-old said.

"I started this sport at 24, I walked into that gym with these three boys and I've give you all my f---ing heart and soul," McCann added. "But tonight, that performance with someone on a week's notice. It's not good enough. I'm not coming in here just for a payday off these."

Molly McCann suffered a submission loss to Alexia Thainara at UFC London. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It was a statement win from Brazil's Thainara, who was making her UFC debut after receiving a late call-up to fight McCann, a veteran of the sport.

Despite the result, McCann said she was content with her decision to step away from the UFC, having also suffered a brutal defeat to Bruna Brasil in July.

"Bittersweet. Relieved. I know it's the right decision because the weight of the world is off my shoulders," McCann told ESPN after the fight.

"It's been a tough year and just so grateful for my life, so grateful for the opportunities I've made for myself, this promotion's give to me and just proud of what I've managed to achieve to be honest with you."

Stablemate, friend and UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was visibly emotional as McCann announced her retirement.

Together, McCann and Pimblett have played a major role in the growth of MMA in the UK, having provided memorable moments inside the cage and been vocal on various social issues outside it.

McCann said her achievements and impact outside the Octagon fill her with pride.

"The fact that people want to fight because of me, or my fighting style, or the time that I've put into my community or the amateur squads, it means the absolute world," she said.

"I can look in the mirror and I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I gave absolutely everything, knowing it wasn't enough today, just how I know it's time."