Molly McCann has said she is expecting a "really dangerous" fight against Alexia Thainara at UFC London on Saturday after a late change in opponent.

McCann's original opponent Istela Nunes withdrew last week due to visa issues, with Thainara (11-1-0) stepping up at short notice.

Thainara is set to make her UFC debut at the O2 Arena, but McCann (14-7-0) -- a 13-fight veteran of the promotion - won't be taking anything for granted.

"[In] my UFC debut I thought I was the boll---s and Gillian Robertson humbled me. I know the percentage of debutants, when they come out it's not always that they win because they get caught up in the show," McCann told a news conference on Thursday.

Molly McCann has a 14-7-0 career fight record. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

"I'm not going to rely on that with my opponent. I'm expecting to have someone come for me the whole way and I don't think anyone should just think because it's their first one that the heads go a little bit. She's coming to take my head off.

"I think she's going to be really dangerous for that first round. Experience is on my side. I've had as many fights in the UFC as she's had professional wins. I think you'll get to see a [much] more educated Molly McCann in there."

McCann is looking to bounce back from a points defeat to Bruna Brasil in July, and as a major draw with a loyal following in the UK, she had no thoughts of rescheduling the fight herself after Nunes withdrew.

"I've sold 90 grands' [£90,000] worth of tickets, I'm not letting people down," McCann said.

"Fighters fight. If anyone pulled out on 10 days' notice and my weight was low enough, I would always offer myself up. In the UFC you know that's a given.

"I'm just really excited to get in there and props to my opponent she thinks she can come and have a pop."

Saturday sees McCann return to the O2, the site of some of her most memorable moments in the UFC. While she's expecting a tough fight, the home crowd will be a major advantage come the bout.

"There's one thing I do know though when there's 18,000 people singing my name against my opponent, I know that can play a factor.

"But I have to make sure I'm not there responding to the crowd and I'm in there keeping my head clear and calm."