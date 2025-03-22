In her UFC debut, Alexia Thainara taps out Molly McCann in the first round. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Carlos Ulberg took a big step towards fighting for the UFC light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Jan Błachowicz in London on Saturday.

The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 & 29-28.

While far from an all-action contest -- with the result greeted by boos and jeers from the O2 Arena crowd -- it was an eighth straight victory for Ulberg (13-1) who is ranked No. 6 in the division.

Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand punches Jan Blachowicz of Poland. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

A tense opening round was a sign of things to come with neither fighter keen to engage given the importance of the fight to both careers.

Ulberg looked to force the pressure more in Round 2 with plenty of leg kicks and inside kicks However, Błachowicz (29-11-1) showed his vast experience and moved well to limit the damage.

Former light heavyweight champion Błachowicz,42, had more success in Round 3 but it wasn't enough as Ulberg's remarkable winning streak continues to put him in prime position to fight for a title himself.