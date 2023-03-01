The UFC has released former title challenger Darren Till from his exclusive contract.

Till, 30, confirmed his release from the UFC on social media Wednesday. According to Till, the UFC severed his contract at his request.

"What's happening everyone," he wrote on Twitter. "Me, [UFC president Dana White and UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell] are still cool as f---. I asked UFC [to] remove me just [to] sort some other s--- for the foreseeable, they happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate. I'm not going anywhere, got big plans to execute [and] I'll be back."

Till, of Liverpool, is one of the most popular fighters in the sport. He rose to welterweight title contention in 2018, but came up short in a bid against then-champion Tyron Woodley. Since that loss, Till (18-5-1) has struggled to regain momentum. He has lost five of his past six appearances, mostly in the middleweight division. He has also battled injuries over the past several years.

His most recent fight was a submission loss against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 in December.