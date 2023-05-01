UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman answers what it would take for him fight a rematch against the man that dethroned him, Leon Edwards. (1:10)

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is in shape and interested in booking his next fight -- and his top choice for an opponent would be Khamzat Chimaev.

Usman (20-3) suffered a majority decision loss to Leon Edwards in March, in an unsuccessful bid to reclaim his 170-pound championship. Usman lost the belt to Edwards last August via KO, when Edwards landed a stunning, comeback head kick in the fifth round of their title fight. The immediate title rematch, which took place in London, was competitive, but Edwards (21-3) prevailed.

Usman, 35, is now 1-2 all-time against Edwards. He defeated Edwards early in their careers in 2015, before suffering back-to-back defeats in August and March. He's made it clear he would like to face Edwards again, but in the meantime, believes Chimaev (12-0) would be a perfect foe.

"A fight with myself and Khamzat? Boom," Usman told ESPN. "I'm kind of in a place now where I'm having fun with it, and what's the biggest, funnest, most intense fight that really makes me feel something? That's a fight right there. That could headline a pay-per-view."

Chimaev has not fought since a first-round submission win over Kevin Holland in September. The 29-year-old failed to make weight in September, for a welterweight main event that was supposed to be against Nate Diaz. Chimaev missed weight, the UFC restructured the entire event and it's unknown whether Chimaev will ever attempt to fight at 170 pounds again.

When asked if he would face Chimaev at the 185-pound middleweight limit, Usman responded, "potentially."

"He's a fighter and I'm a fighter at the end of the day," Usman said. "I fight these guys heart, not their weight. I've been able to deal with middleweights and light heavyweights in the gym. And if he wants a shot at the welterweight strap, you kind of have to give a little bit and show I can get down there and do it. But if it's up a weight, potentially."

Usman also listed Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) and Conor McGregor (22-6) as potential opponents.

"There aren't a ton [of interesting] fights. I'm being honest with you," Usman said. "[Chimaev] is No. 1, biggest one out there. [Thompson] is the last guy from my era who I haven't fought. We were kind of on a collision course and kept missing each other. That's an intriguing fight. A crazy style to deal with.

"And a crazy one, Conor has always said he wanted a third title. When I was champion, you can't just waltz up, skip everybody and fight for the belt. You have to show some legitimacy. What's better legitimacy than fighting the No. 1 guy in the division?"

Regardless of who he fights next, Usman said his primary goal is still to reclaim the 170-pound championship -- over Edwards, if Edwards continues to hang on to it. The English champ does not have his next defense booked, but is expected to face Colby Covington later this year.

"I still felt there was no finality to that fight," said Usman, regarding the Edwards trilogy. "I mean, the rest of the world kind of feels like it, but you know, props to him that he has the belt but I need finality. I need you to show me you are better than me from start to finish."