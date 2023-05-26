Kai Kara-France meets Amir Albazi in the flymweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The main card at the UFC Apex is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.
Kara-France (24-10, 1 NC) most recently fought last July, dropping an interim title bout to Brandon Moreno via third-round TKO. Prior to that, Kara-France had won three in a row. He is No. 4 in the ESPN men's flyweight rankings.
The 10th-ranked Albazi (16-1) has won five straight, most recently a third-round KO of Alessandro Costa in December.
ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
Men's flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Men's featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon
Men's flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza
Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutateladze
ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Men's bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca
Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Men's bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Men's bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Max Grishin