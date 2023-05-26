        <
          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi -- plus analysis and betting advice

          Kai Kara-France will be looking to get back on track when he faces Amir Albazi on Saturday. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN
          May 26, 2023, 04:14 PM

          Kai Kara-France meets Amir Albazi in the flymweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

          The main card at the UFC Apex is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

          Kara-France (24-10, 1 NC) most recently fought last July, dropping an interim title bout to Brandon Moreno via third-round TKO. Prior to that, Kara-France had won three in a row. He is No. 4 in the ESPN men's flyweight rankings.

          The 10th-ranked Albazi (16-1) has won five straight, most recently a third-round KO of Alessandro Costa in December.

          How to watch the fights

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
          Men's flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
          Men's featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
          Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon
          Men's flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
          Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza
          Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutateladze
          ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET
          Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
          Men's bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca
          Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes
          Men's bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
          Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey
          Men's bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
          Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Max Grishin