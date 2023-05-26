Kai Kara-France meets Amir Albazi in the flymweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The main card at the UFC Apex is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

Kara-France (24-10, 1 NC) most recently fought last July, dropping an interim title bout to Brandon Moreno via third-round TKO. Prior to that, Kara-France had won three in a row. He is No. 4 in the ESPN men's flyweight rankings.

The 10th-ranked Albazi (16-1) has won five straight, most recently a third-round KO of Alessandro Costa in December.

