          UFC 291: Justin Gaethje's KO of Dustin Poirier wows Twitter

          Salt Lake City crowd can't believe Justin Gaethje's knockout (1:15)

          Everyone is stunned after Justin Gaethje drops Dustin Poirier with a massive head kick in Round 2. (1:15)

          • Brianna Williams, ESPNJul 30, 2023, 05:18 AM

          Justin Gaethje is the new owner of the BMF title.

          Gaethje, who entered the night as ESPN's No. 4-ranked lightweight, left little room for doubt as the rightful titleholder of the symbolic belt with a big win over Dustin Poirier in Saturday's UFC 291 main event in Salt Lake City.

          It was the second time the two former interim UFC lightweight champions clashed in the Octagon. Poirier came out on top in their first meeting, a memorable back-and-forth 2018 bout -- but the outcome of Saturday's fight was much different.

          With original BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in attendance, Gaethje ended the fight in the second round with a head-kick knockout of Poirier.

          Here's how social media reacted to the fight.

          The Salt Lake City special

          The similarities between the move Gaethje executed on Saturday and how Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman earlier this year were immediately pointed out.

          'Wow'

          Unimpressed

          Conor McGregor was unfazed by Gaethje's big win.

          What's next?

          Gaethje expressed his interest in contending for a world championship after the fight, but Michael Chandler already has his eyes on the BMF belt.