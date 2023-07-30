Everyone is stunned after Justin Gaethje drops Dustin Poirier with a massive head kick in Round 2. (1:15)

Justin Gaethje is the new owner of the BMF title.

Gaethje, who entered the night as ESPN's No. 4-ranked lightweight, left little room for doubt as the rightful titleholder of the symbolic belt with a big win over Dustin Poirier in Saturday's UFC 291 main event in Salt Lake City.

It was the second time the two former interim UFC lightweight champions clashed in the Octagon. Poirier came out on top in their first meeting, a memorable back-and-forth 2018 bout -- but the outcome of Saturday's fight was much different.

With original BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in attendance, Gaethje ended the fight in the second round with a head-kick knockout of Poirier.

Here's how social media reacted to the fight.

The Salt Lake City special

The similarities between the move Gaethje executed on Saturday and how Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman earlier this year were immediately pointed out.

The Salt Lake Head Kick Tradition continues wow #UFC291 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

That's the second time a head kick has won someone a belt in this city 🔥🔥🔥 that kick was crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 30, 2023

'Wow'

Daaaaaaamn! Did not expect a head kick KO from Gaethje. Wow. #ufc291 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 30, 2023

Wow that was impressive! Congrats to @Justin_Gaethje 👏🏼 — Rafael "Ataman" Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) July 30, 2023

Unimpressed

Conor McGregor was unfazed by Gaethje's big win.

Justin, I'll slap you around — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

What's next?

Gaethje expressed his interest in contending for a world championship after the fight, but Michael Chandler already has his eyes on the BMF belt.