How to watch UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday with a loaded fight card for UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov. Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces surging contender Nassourdine Imavov in the main event at ANB Arena in Riyadh.

The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at noon ET, with prelims on ESPN+ at 9 a.m.

Saturday's headliner marks Adesanya's first non-title appearance since his rookie campaign nearly six years ago at UFC 234, when he defeated Anderson Silva. Adesanya (24-4-0) aims to end his two-fight skid against a fighter in Imavov (15-4-0) who enters the clash on a three-bout win streak. Imavov is unbeaten in his last four bouts (one ended in a no contest) with his only loss over his last eight appearances coming in a short-notice light heavyweight meeting against former champion and impending title challenger Sean Strickland.

Fellow middleweight contenders Shara Magomedov and Michael Page will serve as the opening act for the main event. Magomedov (15-0-0) looks for a fifth straight UFC victory when he steps in the octagon against "Venom" Page (22-3-0) with his trademark speed and striking ability.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN+, 9 a.m. ET

ESPN+ PPV, noon ET

How to watch the fights

Watch the PPV and all other fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.