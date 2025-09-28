Brando Pericic announces his arrival with a dominant showing in the first round of his fight vs. Elisha Ellison. (0:40)

Carlos Ulberg delivered a perfect statement to the UFC in a stunning first-round knockout of seventh ranked light heavyweight Dominick Reyes at UFC Fight Night Perth.

Third-ranked Ulberg is now unbeaten in his last nine fights stretching back to February 2022. The City Kick Boxing fighter has cemented his position as the next man up in the division ahead of next week's UFC 32 title fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Carlos Ulberg celebrates after knocking out Dominick Reyes. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

Ulberg entered the fight as favourite against Reyes, but the American was on a three-fight win streak and seen as a significant test for Ulberg. But from the bell Ulberg was in control, coming forward and preventing Reyes from landing.

A straight left seemed to rock Reyes momentarily as Ulberg kept walking forward. With under a minute in the round, Ulberg seized his opportunity. A left hand caught Reyes, rocking him backward and a big right hook Caught Reyes flush, knocking him to the ground, and bringing the fight to a close.

Ulberg soaked up the adulation of the Perth crowd, before turning his attention to next week's title fight.

"I'm going to Vegas. I'm going to be cage side there......I'm coming," Ulberg said post-fight.

Elsewhere on the main card, Lightweight Tom Nolan secured a submission win over the previously unbeaten Charlie Campbell, Jack Jenkins secured a comeback decision win over Ramon Taveras.

Neil Magny staged a tremendous third round comeback to beat Jake Matthews by submission, and Jimmy Crute's renaissance at light heavyweight continued as he submitted Ivan Erslan.

Of the 11 Australian and New Zealand fighters on the card, 10 ended up as winners.