At the end of 15 gripping, enthralling minutes, Dan Hooker, peroxide blonde hair turned pink with blood, raised both arms to take the acclaim of a rapturous Perth crowd. Two mins later, the scores were read out by Bruce Buffer, and a single Hooker arm was raised, along with it, the roof of RAC Arena.

Hooker, the victor in a split decision over #5 ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot, and the touchpaper lit for UFC 305.

"How'd ya like me now?!" bellowed Hooker in the cage.

I think they like you just fine Dan.

They like the fearlessness. The energy. The bravado. The sheer desire to fight. Every damn thing.

This was another Hooker classic. We've seen the story before, most famously in an all-out war in Auckland against Paul Felder, that saw Hooker win before both men were sent to hospital, and a barn burner with Dustin Poirier four months later that went against the kiwi.

This was the Hooker who broke his arm early in his last win over Jalin Turner and worked out that he'd have just enough adrenalin in his body to mask any pain for the rest of the fight.

Dan Hooker of New Zealand reacts after being announced the winner Paul Kane/Getty Images

This was the Hooker with three performance and two fight of the night bonuses in his career. He added to that tally in Perth.

In Gamrot, this was a high stakes opponent and a clash of striking versus wrestling. A risky fight in the autumn years of his career. Now it looks like a stroke of genius from Hooker.

Cut early in the fight above his eye, the expected script seemed to be written from the off, the Pole taking Hooker to the mat early and often. But a late flurry of punches rocked Gamrot and the momentum and energy of the fight seemed to shift.

Hooker's takedown defence and wrestling frustrated his opponent, and on their feet, Hooker was looking the more dangerous with his significant reach advantage, despite the blood which stubbornly refused to stop pouring from his face.

Before the final round, Hooker sat on his stool, looked at his coach Eugene Bareman, and burst out laughing. He stood, walked around the octagon and whipped the crowd up for the final five minutes.

Another frenzied round followed and then it was done. A split decision changing the narrative for Hooker from fearless journeyman in the twilight of his career, to a top 5 contender. And to complete the narrative, Hooker once again headed to hospital post-fight for precautionary reasons. Everything given. Everything laid on the line. A warrior man from warrior people.

"When you're in a fight, all that matters is getting your hand raised," Hooker said to Daniel Cormier post-fight. The hand was raised and now the future for Hooker could be anything.

"I want them all brother. I want the BMF. I want Connor McGregor. I want them all!!"

The last word came from Hooker's CKB teammate Israel Adesanya.

"Dan entertained the crowd with his f------ psychotic mindset."

Never change Dan Hooker. Never change.