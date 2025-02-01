UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell apologized Saturday for his comments defending Adolf Hitler on his podcast earlier this week.

"I'm sorry I sounded offensive," Mitchell posted on his Instagram account. "I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did."

In the podcast, Mitchell said Hitler was "a good guy" who "fought for his country." He also denied the Holocaust occurred and took aim at the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities.

The remarks drew the ire of UFC CEO Dana White. Although no disciplinary action was taken, White condemned the comments as "dumb and ignorant" after a Power Slap event in Saudi Arabia.

"I know a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that's a fact," Mitchell wrote. "Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can all agree on that. I'm definitely not a nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did."

Mitchell also added a caption to his post: "In the future I will b[e] much more considerate [when] talking about the suffering of all peoples."

Mitchell has yet to be booked for another UFC fight.