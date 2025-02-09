UFC 312: Du Plessis, Zhang retain their championships

Open Extended Reactions

UFC 312 saw a pair of champions go the full 25 minutes to retain their respective titles.

Middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defeated challenger Sean Strickland by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) for the second time in 13 months in a fight that wasn't close at any point.

And in the co-main event, Zhang Weili defeated the previously unbeaten Tatiana Suarez by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45). Zhang's experience and superior conditioning prevailed over Suarez, who was fighting for only the fourth time in nearly six years.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale, Sam Bruce, Jeff Wagenheim and Dre Waters have the highlights from Saturday's UFC pay-per-view.