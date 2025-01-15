How to watch UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

UFC's first pay-per-view of 2025 features a card full of talented fighters and highly consequential bouts, including a rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan for the UFC lightweight crown.

More than five years after their first meeting, Makhachev and Tsarukyan tangle for a second time at UFC 311 Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili puts his bantamweight title on the line against undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.

The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. and simulcasts on ESPNews at 8 p.m.

Makhachev (26-1-0), the UFC lightweight champion, has won 14 straight fights, including submitting Dustin Poirier in his lone appearance of 2024. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan (22-3-0) has posted a 9-1 mark since last lining up against Makhachev at UFC Fight Night 149 in April 2019, with his lone loss coming in a competitive fight against Mateusz Gamrot.

Makhachev defeated Tsarukyan via unanimous decision in their previous bout. It was Tsarukyan's promotional debut.

Dvalishvili (18-4-0) looks to hold on to his belt against Nurmagomedov (18-0-0) after claiming the title with a one-sided win over Sean O'Malley at UFC 306.

What are the top storylines at UFC 311? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 311 essentials:

UFC 311 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Bantamweight championship: Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder