The 2025 MMA calendar kicks off with a strawweight rematch as Mackenzie Dern takes on Amanda Ribas in the main event at UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN+).

Dern, No. 7 in ESPN's divisional rankings, enters the bout following a unanimous decision win over Loopy Godínez in August. The win ended a two-fight losing streak for Dern. Ribas, ranked No. 8, has not fought since suffering a split decision loss to Rose Namajunas last March.

The first fight between Dern and Ribas took place at a UFC Fight Night in October 2019. Ribas won by unanimous decision.

Brett Okamoto spoke to Syndicate MMA coach John Wood to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas