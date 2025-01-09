How to watch UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night on Saturday is headlined with a rematch between strawweight fighters Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. The first time around, Ribas won by unanimous decision in January 2019.
The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims starting at 4 p.m.
Dern (14-5) looks to even the score against Ribas after beating Loopy Godínez by unanimous decision in August, while Ribas (13-5) aims to get back on track following a defeat by Rose Namajunas last March.
Here is a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night fight card
Prelims, ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki
Strawweight: Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova
Light heavyweight: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
Flyweight: Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
Welterweight: Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden
Middleweight: Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
Flyweight: Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
Main card, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
Featherweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights ESPN+.
Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.
Fans can also consider FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.