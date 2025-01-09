How to watch UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

UFC Fight Night on Saturday is headlined with a rematch between strawweight fighters Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. The first time around, Ribas won by unanimous decision in January 2019.

The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims starting at 4 p.m.

Dern (14-5) looks to even the score against Ribas after beating Loopy Godínez by unanimous decision in August, while Ribas (13-5) aims to get back on track following a defeat by Rose Namajunas last March.

UFC Fight Night fight card

Prelims, ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki

Strawweight: Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova

Light heavyweight: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes

Flyweight: Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari

Welterweight: Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith

Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden

Middleweight: Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria

Flyweight: Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes

Main card, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic

Featherweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights ESPN+.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

Fans can also consider FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.