          How to watch UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 on ESPN+

          Mackenzie Dern, left, and Amanda Ribas, right, square off in the main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC
          Jan 9, 2025, 06:48 PM

          UFC Fight Night on Saturday is headlined with a rematch between strawweight fighters Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. The first time around, Ribas won by unanimous decision in January 2019.

          The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims starting at 4 p.m.

          Dern (14-5) looks to even the score against Ribas after beating Loopy Godínez by unanimous decision in August, while Ribas (13-5) aims to get back on track following a defeat by Rose Namajunas last March.

          Here is a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

          UFC Fight Night fight card

          Prelims, ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

          Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki

          Strawweight: Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova

          Light heavyweight: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes

          Flyweight: Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari

          Welterweight: Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith

          Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden

          Middleweight: Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria

          Flyweight: Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes

          Main card, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

          Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic

          Featherweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

          Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

          Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

          Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

          Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights ESPN+.

          Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

          Fans can also consider FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.