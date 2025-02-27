Open Extended Reactions

Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will face Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event when the UFC heads to Kansas City on April 26.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith will compete in his retirement bout against Zhang Mingyang.

Representatives from the UFC confirmed both fights with ESPN.

Hill and Rountree were originally set to meet last June at UFC 303. However, Rountree was forced to withdraw from the fight after revealing that he accidentally had taken a banned substance. Hill also pulled out of the card due to injury.

Rountree (13-6) would go on to face Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title last October, suffering a fourth-round TKO loss in a spirited battle. The loss ended Rountree's five-fight winning streak. He is ranked as the No. 7 light heavyweight by the UFC.

Hill (12-3), the UFC's No. 4-ranked light heavyweight, has lost consecutive fights by stoppage, to Pereira last April and to former champion Jiri Prochazka in January. He won the vacant light heavyweight title in 2023 with a unanimous decision victory over Glover Teixeira but was forced to relinquish the championship after rupturing his Achilles tendon playing basketball.

Smith (37-21) will compete for the final time in the Octagon after 17 years competing as a professional. Smith, 36, is coming off a knockout loss to Dominick Reyes in December and hopes to end his career on a high note. He announced on his "On Paper with Anthony Smith" podcast last week that his fight against Zhang would be his last and that competing in Kansas City was important to him because it is close to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Zhang (18-6) made his UFC debut last February and is 2-0 with both wins coming by knockout. All sixteen of Zhang's professional MMA wins have come by knockout or submission in the first round.

UFC Fight Night will take place on April 26 and be part of the TKO Group Holding's first "TKO Takeover" weekend in Kansas City, showcasing a series of events from April 24-28 at T-Mobile Center. Along with UFC Fight Night, WWE's weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw will be held on Monday, April 28, and Professional Bull Riders will kick off the weekend of festivities on Thursday, April 24.