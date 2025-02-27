Open Extended Reactions

Rafael Fiziev will replace Dan Hooker on short notice to face Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of UFC 313 on March 8.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the fight Wednesday on Instagram Live.

Hooker was originally set to face Gaethje (25-5) in a five-round co-main event at UFC 313 in Las Vegas but was forced to withdraw with a hand injury less than two weeks before the fight. Hooker announced the injury in a YouTube video Tuesday. The UFC was left scrambling to keep Gaethje on the card, which is set to be headlined by Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fiziev was one of the first to volunteer as Hooker's replacement, along with fellow lightweights Renato Moicano and Mateusz Gamrot. It will be a three-round fight instead of five.

Fiziev and Gaethje previously met in March 2023, with "The Highlight" winning a majority decision. The fight was awarded a "Fight of the Night" performance bonus. Since then, Gaethje has gone 1-1. He knocked out Dustin Poirier to win the mythical BMF title in July 2023 and lost it to Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April.

Since losing to Gaethje, Fiziev (12-3) has competed only once. A knee injury prematurely ended his 2023 fight with Gamrot in the second round, and he has been on the mend since that loss.

Gaethje is ranked as the No. 3 lightweight by the UFC with Fiziev ranked as No. 11 in the division.