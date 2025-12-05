Open Extended Reactions

Paddy Pimblett will fight Justin Gaethje in January. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has made one amateur boxer's dreams come true by getting "knocked out" in a boxing exhibition in his home town of Liverpool in England.

Pimblett (23-3-0) is in the middle of camp preparing for his interim lightweight title clash with Justin Gaethje next month, but took time out to participate in the event put on by No Limits boxing club, lacing up the gloves against George Goetzee, a boxer with Down syndrome.

Goetzee -- nicknamed "The Real GGG" in reference to boxer Gennady Golovkin -- fired a few combinations before landing a right hand which sent Pimblett to the canvas with the referee stopping the fight.

"The referee calls a halt to this contest with the red corner [Pimblett] in no condition to continue, and therefore your winner by KO, and still undefeated: The Real GGG!" The ring announcer said.

After the bout, Pimblett paraded Goetzee around the ring on his shoulders.

Pimblett is known for his work in the community in Liverpool and often speaks out about issues in the area.

The Brit will fight Gaethje on Jan. 24 in Las Vegas.