Paddy Pimblett's UFC title shot in a disrupted division - explained

After knocking out Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 title fight, Ilia Topuria calls out Paddy The Baddy and the two get into it inside the cage. (1:02)

Paddy Pimblett will fight for UFC gold -- but what is the divisional disruption and how did he take advantage?

'Paddy The Baddy' will face veteran and fan favourite Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship on Jan. 24 at UFC 234, his first opportunity to wrap a UFC belt around his waist.

The full title is still held by Ilia Topuria, putting Pimblett on a mouth-watering collision course with the fighter that is No. 2 in the official pound-for-pound rankings.

Why is Pimblett fighting for an interim title?

Paddy Pimblett has been one of UFC's fastest risers since he signed with the promotion in 2021. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Hours before Pimblett's fight was announced, Topuria took to social media to make an unexpected announcement.

"I won't be fighting in the first quarter of next year," undefeated knockout artist Topuria confirmed.

"I'm going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible.

"I don't want to hold up the division. The UFC will make the matchups needed, and as soon as the matters are resolved I'll let the UFC know I'm ready to begin my return."

It marks a pause in the sensational run of Topuria who previously won the featherweight championship.

The progression of Islam Makhachev from lightweight champion to winning the welterweight title created a vacant belt -- and debate within the division about who belongs where.

Topuria won the vacant title that Makhachev left, after stepping up from featherweight, in June against ex-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Topuria will now keep hold of the full UFC lightweight title despite taking a break, but an interim belt will be introduced for the winner of Pimblett vs. Gaethje.

That will set up a unification fight between Topuria, when he is ready to return, and whoever emerges victorious between Pimblett or Gaethje.

Rivals overlooked in favour of Pimblett

Arman Tsarukyan submitted Dan Hooker last week, but will have to wait for his chance for the UFC lightweight title. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Pimblett is ranked at No. 5 in the UFC lightweight listings, and Gaethje is No. 4.

Dan Hooker insisted a week ago about Pimblett: "They must be cherry-picking him for the title shot. It is what it is."

UFC lightweight contender rankings 1. Arman Tsarukyan 2. Charles Oliveira 3. Max Holloway 4. Justin Gaethje 5. Paddy Pimblett 6. Dan Hooker 7. Mateusz Gamrot 8. Benoît Saint Denis 9. Rafael Fiziev 10. Renato Moicano

Hooker, No. 6 in the divisional rankings, missed his own chance to make a statement when he was beaten last weekend by Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan strengthened his hold on the No. 1 contender spot in the division when he submitted Hooker in two rounds.

But Tsarukyan has been overlooked for the interim title fight.

"I believe the two best lightweights in the world are Topuria and Tsarukyan, and that's not in question anymore," ex-UFC champion Daniel Cormier told ESPN earlier this week.

But won't get the chance to prove that claim anytime soon.

What has Pimblett done to claim the big chance?

Paddy Pimblett has already enjoyed signature wins over Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler (pictured). Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Pimblett has won all seven of his UFC fights since 2021. Most recently he claimed his best result, a stoppage of Michael Chandler.

The most ardent of Pimblett's critics would correctly point out that he has never defeated any of the existing top 10 lightweights.

But as well as building an unbeaten CV since joining the UFC, he has grown a substantial fan-base, particularly in the UK.

His bold post-fight speech about men's mental health after winning at UFC London three years ago, having learned of the death of his friend, was an admirable moment which won him acclaim.

Pimblett has history with Topuria

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria faced off in the octagon in the summer at UFC 317. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Pimblett and Topuria have been steadily building their feud which could culminate in an UFC title unification fight.

After Topuria won the lightweight title in June, Pimblett left his seat in the audience and climbed into the Octagon for a confrontation.

It planted a seed.

Last week, at UFC Qatar, clips emerged on social media of a frosty staring contest when Pimblett and Topuria saw each other. Pimblett was there supporting his two gym-mates, while Topuria's brother was fighting.