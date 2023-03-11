Why doesn't Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance of the box score match his advanced stats this season?

The two-time MVP is posting the best per-game stats of his career, averaging 31.2 points per game (fourth most in the NBA) and 11.9 rebounds per game (second) while leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA's best record despite playing without Khris Middleton for nearly two-thirds of the season.

As a result, Giannis is a close third in odds to win MVP at Caesars Sportsbook at plus-600, trailing clear favorite Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

Yet, some of the same player value metrics that rated Antetokounmpo as the league's best player when he was winning MVP no longer have him nearly as valuable this season. What explains the disconnect?

-- Jackson