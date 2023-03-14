The NCAA tournament starts Tuesday with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, kicking off the most exciting three-week stretch in sports. As the field of 68 contracts to one on April 3, many of the top NBA prospects will have a chance to cement their legacy at the college level and improve their professional standing in the process.

Brandon Miller will look to lead No. 1 seed Alabama to its first Final Four and cement himself as the top college prospect drafted, potentially putting pressure on Scoot Henderson for the No. 2 pick in the process.

Jarace Walker will be vying to take coach Kelvin Sampson and Houston back to the Final Four for the second time in three years and attempt to win the Cougars' first national championship as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest.

In honor of March Madness, ESPN's NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony compiled a mock draft strictly using players participating in the NCAA tournament. The names at the top will look familiar, despite the absence of Henderson, Victor Wembanyama and the Thompson twins (Amen and Ausar), but other prospects make their debut in this unique mock draft exercise and will be potential Cinderella stories to follow this weekend and beyond.

Note: The projected 2023 draft order is based on ESPN BPI draft projections as of Monday. The full 1-58 order also reflects picks owed and owned.

All times Eastern

1. Detroit Pistons