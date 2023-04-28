Jokic vs. Durant, Murray vs. Booker: Here's everything you need to know about Suns-Nuggets

Perhaps the lowest point of the Nikola Jokic era -- and low is a relative term amid sustained high-level success -- came two postseasons ago in this same round against this same opponent: With the short-handed Nuggets down 3-0 against the Phoenix Suns and bleeding points, Jokic, frustrated at a non-call, wound up and swung hard to dislodge the ball from Cameron Payne -- making contact across Payne's face.

Devin Booker confronted Jokic. They went nose-to-nose. Referees assessed Jokic a flagrant foul 2, and ejected him. The Nuggets' season -- a gutsy trudge to the conference semifinals without Jamal Murray and other rotation players -- was over.

The two teams meet again in the same round, but with greater stakes and star power. The Suns came two wins short of the title in 2021, then flamed out in this round against the Dallas Mavericks in 2022 after winning 64 games. This season, they exchanged an ascendent potential All-Star in Mikal Bridges and other key pieces to pair Kevin Durant with Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton.

This is Denver's fourth conference semifinals appearance in five seasons; it has won five playoff series in that span. Sneeze at that if you'd like, but keep in mind the Clippers and Brooklyn Nets have won four series combined in four seasons after their respective offseason splashes in 2019. The Nuggets have reached further than this with Jokic once -- in 2020, when they lost in the conference finals. This is their best team of the Jokic era.

It's tempting to frame this series as team continuity against a quick-fix superstar conglomerate, and there is some truth in that. Murray and Jokic have more shared sweat equity than any major pairing here. On the flip side, the Paul-Booker-Ayton trio has logged substantially more minutes than the Murray-Jokic-Aaron Gordon-Michael Porter Jr. quartet -- largely due to injuries.

There is almost no relevant film to go on. Durant and Jokic have not played against each other since May 2021.